Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4556 Martson Dr

4556 Martson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4556 Martson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Gated home in Encino! - Property Id: 181889

New development, residing in a private gated community on a stunning . 83 acre lot along side only 10 neighbors, offering panoramic and unobstructed views of the city and mountains. True craftsmanship and design are shown off by the massive windows throughout this open layout home featuring 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 4,080 square feet of luxurious living space. Upon entrance, bold double doors open you to the formal dining room, gourmet chef's kitchen, atmospheric family room, and great room. Gourmet Kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, and oversized center island with bar seating. Glass sliding doors unveil breathtaking views day and night. Stunning rear yard with pool, spa and a Captain's deck with 360 degree of city lights. Additionally, this home features a separate suit w/ full bathroom living room and 1 bedroom, ideal for personal or business use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181889
Property Id 181889

(RLNE5495954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 Martson Dr have any available units?
4556 Martson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4556 Martson Dr have?
Some of 4556 Martson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4556 Martson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Martson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Martson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4556 Martson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4556 Martson Dr offer parking?
No, 4556 Martson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4556 Martson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4556 Martson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Martson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4556 Martson Dr has a pool.
Does 4556 Martson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4556 Martson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Martson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4556 Martson Dr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
