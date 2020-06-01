All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4555 Eagle Rock Blvd

4555 N Eagle Rock Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4555 N Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68758

Located in the heart of Eagle Rock immediately adjacent to Occidental College, the Oxy Lofts, is a collection of thirty-two premium designer lofts, townhomes, and flats.

The style of these stunning homes is primarily Mid-Century Modern which focuses on bringing the outdoors in. The community's plethora of bamboo trees and Feng Shui organization generate a Zen-like aura of strong artistic energy.

All of these features combined with classic post-and-beam architectural orientation, open floor-plans, real bamboo flooring, over-sized windows, and premium materials make possible an exquisite creative living experience that Oxy Loft's residents call home.

Built as condos to be owned, the Oxy Lofts units are now being offered for lease.

2x2.5 townhome for $2695/month
2x2 flat for $2825/month

NEW YEAR SPECIAL -2 WEEKS FREE RENT FOR JANUARY MOVE INS!

Call now to schedule an appointment!!! 818-767-9700

4547 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(Between Corliss & Ave. 45)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68758
Property Id 68758

(RLNE4545410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4555 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
