4555 Eagle Rock Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68758



Located in the heart of Eagle Rock immediately adjacent to Occidental College, the Oxy Lofts, is a collection of thirty-two premium designer lofts, townhomes, and flats.



The style of these stunning homes is primarily Mid-Century Modern which focuses on bringing the outdoors in. The community's plethora of bamboo trees and Feng Shui organization generate a Zen-like aura of strong artistic energy.



All of these features combined with classic post-and-beam architectural orientation, open floor-plans, real bamboo flooring, over-sized windows, and premium materials make possible an exquisite creative living experience that Oxy Loft's residents call home.



Built as condos to be owned, the Oxy Lofts units are now being offered for lease.



2x2.5 townhome for $2695/month

2x2 flat for $2825/month



4547 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90041

(Between Corliss & Ave. 45)

