4553 Reseda Boulevard

Tennis Anyone? Don't let the street name fill your head with any preconceived notions or you'll miss a chance of a lifetime. This is quiet & gated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a flat lot of over half an acre...the supreme "South of Blvd" locale. Lush landscape, majestic tree & Presidential composition roof ensure picture perfect curb appeal on this over 4,500 sq. ft. estate. Within the light & bright expansive floorplan you'll find a Living room w/soaring ceilings & brick fireplace. Large Formal dining is ideal. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Sensational newer kitchen featuring stunning cabinetry & counters, massive center-island & quality appliances opens to the adjoining family room w/ skylight & fireplace. An additional family room beyond features a distinct wet-bar & French doors to rear. 4 lower-level bedrooms, one ensuite w/walk-in, serves as a 2nd master-suite. Maid's quarters is ideally segregated w/adjacent ¾ bath. Upstairs, a large bedroom is perfect as an office, gym or studio. Spacious master retreat with soaring ceilings delivers two walk-ins, large balcony & huge bath with oversized tub & sauna. Outside, your private resort awaits within this incredible environment surrounded by serene natural beauty. Covered dining/entertaining, fenced pool/spa, changing room/bath, BBQ & side play area with an enchanting tree that adds to a dream childhood. As the prime final touch, a private, just refinished N/S lighted tennis court is ready & waiting. Great schools!