Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

4553 Reseda Boulevard

4553 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Tennis Anyone? Don't let the street name fill your head with any preconceived notions or you'll miss a chance of a lifetime. This is quiet & gated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a flat lot of over half an acre...the supreme "South of Blvd" locale. Lush landscape, majestic tree & Presidential composition roof ensure picture perfect curb appeal on this over 4,500 sq. ft. estate. Within the light & bright expansive floorplan you'll find a Living room w/soaring ceilings & brick fireplace. Large Formal dining is ideal. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Sensational newer kitchen featuring stunning cabinetry & counters, massive center-island & quality appliances opens to the adjoining family room w/ skylight & fireplace. An additional family room beyond features a distinct wet-bar & French doors to rear. 4 lower-level bedrooms, one ensuite w/walk-in, serves as a 2nd master-suite. Maid's quarters is ideally segregated w/adjacent ¾ bath. Upstairs, a large bedroom is perfect as an office, gym or studio. Spacious master retreat with soaring ceilings delivers two walk-ins, large balcony & huge bath with oversized tub & sauna. Outside, your private resort awaits within this incredible environment surrounded by serene natural beauty. Covered dining/entertaining, fenced pool/spa, changing room/bath, BBQ & side play area with an enchanting tree that adds to a dream childhood. As the prime final touch, a private, just refinished N/S lighted tennis court is ready & waiting. Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have any available units?
4553 Reseda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have?
Some of 4553 Reseda Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Reseda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Reseda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Reseda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Reseda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4553 Reseda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Reseda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4553 Reseda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4553 Reseda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Reseda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Reseda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

