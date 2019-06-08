4548 Saint Elmo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom townhouse is located in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby shops and restaurants are all within a ten-minute walking distance, and downtown West Hollywood is just a twenty-four-minute drive from the property. With a pretty decent walk score of 75, this location is rated as very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. The interior boasts a well-thought-of floor plan and rich hardwood flooring. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen cladded with rustic cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and large windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night.



Walk score: 75



Nearby parks include Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Washington Irving Pocket Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center.



Nearby Schools:

Alta Loma Elementary School - 0.06 miles, 2/10

Johnnie Cochran, Jr., Middle School - 0.63 miles, 2/10

Los Angeles Senior High School - 1.07 miles, 4/10

Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.8 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

7 Pico Blvd - 0.4 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.4 miles



(RLNE4449093)