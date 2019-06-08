4548 Saint Elmo Dr

Amenities
This two-bedroom townhouse is located in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby shops and restaurants are all within a ten-minute walking distance, and downtown West Hollywood is just a twenty-four-minute drive from the property. With a pretty decent walk score of 75, this location is rated as very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. The interior boasts a well-thought-of floor plan and rich hardwood flooring. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen cladded with rustic cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and large windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night.
Walk score: 75
Nearby parks include Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Washington Irving Pocket Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center.
Nearby Schools:
Alta Loma Elementary School - 0.06 miles, 2/10
Johnnie Cochran, Jr., Middle School - 0.63 miles, 2/10
Los Angeles Senior High School - 1.07 miles, 4/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.8 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
7 Pico Blvd - 0.4 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.4 miles
(RLNE4449093)