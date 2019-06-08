All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4548 Saint Elmo Dr

4548 W St Elmo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4548 W St Elmo Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom townhouse is located in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby shops and restaurants are all within a ten-minute walking distance, and downtown West Hollywood is just a twenty-four-minute drive from the property. With a pretty decent walk score of 75, this location is rated as very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. The interior boasts a well-thought-of floor plan and rich hardwood flooring. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen cladded with rustic cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and large windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night.

Walk score: 75

Nearby parks include Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Washington Irving Pocket Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Alta Loma Elementary School - 0.06 miles, 2/10
Johnnie Cochran, Jr., Middle School - 0.63 miles, 2/10
Los Angeles Senior High School - 1.07 miles, 4/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.8 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
7 Pico Blvd - 0.4 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4449093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

