4546 Conchita Way

Welcome to this spectacular and charming home nestled in South of the Blvd in Tarzana. As you enter through the beautiful custom French door, the welcoming vibe of open floor plan and magnificent touches of quality will blow your mind away. This 5 bedroom 6 bathroom home offers, a master suite, very entertaining backyard, an elegant kitchen with all brand new high-quality appliances and an entertainment room with a custom design bar and wine cellar. The open and bright master suite features a fireplace, two large walk-in closets, private balcony and luxurious bathroom. All other bedrooms have their own baths and custom walk-in closets as well. Outside, discover a new modern pool and spa, grassy area and stellar views of rolling hills and majestic trees to the south. Ascend the stairs to the upper level and you'll find untapped land offering panoramic views. With a 3-car garage and built-in security cameras, there isn't much more you can ask for... Better Hurry!!