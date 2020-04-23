All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

4546 Conchita Way

4546 Conchita Way · No Longer Available
Location

4546 Conchita Way, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this spectacular and charming home nestled in South of the Blvd in Tarzana. As you enter through the beautiful custom French door, the welcoming vibe of open floor plan and magnificent touches of quality will blow your mind away. This 5 bedroom 6 bathroom home offers, a master suite, very entertaining backyard, an elegant kitchen with all brand new high-quality appliances and an entertainment room with a custom design bar and wine cellar. The open and bright master suite features a fireplace, two large walk-in closets, private balcony and luxurious bathroom. All other bedrooms have their own baths and custom walk-in closets as well. Outside, discover a new modern pool and spa, grassy area and stellar views of rolling hills and majestic trees to the south. Ascend the stairs to the upper level and you'll find untapped land offering panoramic views. With a 3-car garage and built-in security cameras, there isn't much more you can ask for... Better Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 Conchita Way have any available units?
4546 Conchita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 Conchita Way have?
Some of 4546 Conchita Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 Conchita Way currently offering any rent specials?
4546 Conchita Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 Conchita Way pet-friendly?
No, 4546 Conchita Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4546 Conchita Way offer parking?
Yes, 4546 Conchita Way offers parking.
Does 4546 Conchita Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 Conchita Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 Conchita Way have a pool?
Yes, 4546 Conchita Way has a pool.
Does 4546 Conchita Way have accessible units?
No, 4546 Conchita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 Conchita Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 Conchita Way has units with dishwashers.
