4542 Westchester Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4542 Westchester Dr

4542 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Westchester Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Furnished 6 Bedroom 6 Bath Luxury Home in the Prestigious Guard Gated Westchester County Estate Community. This home has a formal dining room & living room, family room w/fireplace & wet bar. There is crown molding throughout and very high ceilings. Hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen has center island, w/quartz counter top, wolf range/oven, side by side sub-zero refrigerator & freezer, miele dishwasher & breakfast area. An office, guest room, full bath and laundry room round out the first floor. Upstairs is a huge master suite with sitting area, his/her closet, spa tub & steam shower. Two bedrooms that share a full bath and an additional en-suite bedroom fill out the upstairs area. There is also a huge bonus room (currently set up as a home theater) with a full bath, fireplace and separate entrance. Exceptional home for entertaining w/gorgeous, expansive yard w/heated pool & guest house . . .and much more. Must be seen to be fully appreciated.

(RLNE4606258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Westchester Dr have any available units?
4542 Westchester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4542 Westchester Dr have?
Some of 4542 Westchester Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Westchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Westchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Westchester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4542 Westchester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4542 Westchester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Westchester Dr offers parking.
Does 4542 Westchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 Westchester Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Westchester Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4542 Westchester Dr has a pool.
Does 4542 Westchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 4542 Westchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Westchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 Westchester Dr has units with dishwashers.
