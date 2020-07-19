4542 Westchester Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Furnished 6 Bedroom 6 Bath Luxury Home in the Prestigious Guard Gated Westchester County Estate Community. This home has a formal dining room & living room, family room w/fireplace & wet bar. There is crown molding throughout and very high ceilings. Hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen has center island, w/quartz counter top, wolf range/oven, side by side sub-zero refrigerator & freezer, miele dishwasher & breakfast area. An office, guest room, full bath and laundry room round out the first floor. Upstairs is a huge master suite with sitting area, his/her closet, spa tub & steam shower. Two bedrooms that share a full bath and an additional en-suite bedroom fill out the upstairs area. There is also a huge bonus room (currently set up as a home theater) with a full bath, fireplace and separate entrance. Exceptional home for entertaining w/gorgeous, expansive yard w/heated pool & guest house . . .and much more. Must be seen to be fully appreciated.



(RLNE4606258)