Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

A great 2 bedroom,2 bathroom front unit condo in Studio City. This open floor plan, and spacious unit is located on first floor with balcony overlooking trees. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and a breakfast area off the kitchen. Inside unit laundry area. Wood flooring throughout. Get the best of both worlds with this condo, being in the highly sought out location of Studio City and generous square footage with clean updates. Minutes from freeway.