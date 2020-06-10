454 S Holt Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous modern home in one of the best locations LA has to offer, close to the Beverly Center, world famous shopping and restaurants.

The property features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with large closets, soak in tub, oversize shower and private balconies.

An open and bright floor plan throughout includes high ceilings and a gourmet style kitchen with Thermador appliances and over sized counter tops.

The home also features two fireplaces, a waterfall, breathtaking pool and spa and a rooftop deck with 360 degree view of Beverly Hills, Hollywood and the city .

This is the perfect property for entertaining with the modern sliding doors that connect the indoor and outdoor living area with built-in barbecue.

This home is truly a masterpiece