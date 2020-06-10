All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 454 S Holt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
454 S Holt Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:34 AM

454 S Holt Avenue

454 South Holt Avenue · (310) 597-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

454 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to this gorgeous modern home in one of the best locations LA has to offer, close to the Beverly Center, world famous shopping and restaurants.
The property features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with large closets, soak in tub, oversize shower and private balconies.
An open and bright floor plan throughout includes high ceilings and a gourmet style kitchen with Thermador appliances and over sized counter tops.
The home also features two fireplaces, a waterfall, breathtaking pool and spa and a rooftop deck with 360 degree view of Beverly Hills, Hollywood and the city .
This is the perfect property for entertaining with the modern sliding doors that connect the indoor and outdoor living area with built-in barbecue.
This home is truly a masterpiece

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 S Holt Avenue have any available units?
454 S Holt Avenue has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 S Holt Avenue have?
Some of 454 S Holt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 S Holt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
454 S Holt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 S Holt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 454 S Holt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 454 S Holt Avenue offer parking?
No, 454 S Holt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 454 S Holt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 S Holt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 S Holt Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 454 S Holt Avenue has a pool.
Does 454 S Holt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 454 S Holt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 454 S Holt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 S Holt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 454 S Holt Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity