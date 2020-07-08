All apartments in Los Angeles
4536 Colbath Ave. #206

4536 Colbath Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sophisticated, loft style condo on quiet street in prime Sherman Oaks - On the main level you will find a bright and airy living room with soaring ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors out to lovely patio to enjoy beautiful sunsets, palm trees and views to the mountains. Convenient and charming half bathroom. Recessed lighting throughout. The upgraded kitchen features dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient pantry. Upstairs is master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings sumptuous master bathroom with gorgeous tile floors, glass partitions, and oversized mirrors. Custom made window treatments. Private in unit washer dryer. Unit is very quiet and enjoys no neighbors above. Comes with rare 2 parking spaces.

(RLNE5748628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have any available units?
4536 Colbath Ave. #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have?
Some of 4536 Colbath Ave. #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Colbath Ave. #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 offers parking.
Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have a pool?
No, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have accessible units?
No, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Colbath Ave. #206 does not have units with dishwashers.

