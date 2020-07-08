4536 Colbath Ave. #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sophisticated, loft style condo on quiet street in prime Sherman Oaks - On the main level you will find a bright and airy living room with soaring ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors out to lovely patio to enjoy beautiful sunsets, palm trees and views to the mountains. Convenient and charming half bathroom. Recessed lighting throughout. The upgraded kitchen features dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient pantry. Upstairs is master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings sumptuous master bathroom with gorgeous tile floors, glass partitions, and oversized mirrors. Custom made window treatments. Private in unit washer dryer. Unit is very quiet and enjoys no neighbors above. Comes with rare 2 parking spaces.



(RLNE5748628)