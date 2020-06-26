All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

4535 White Oak Place

4535 White Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

4535 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
View! View! View! Welcome to this gorgeous,one story house, fully remodeled located south of Boulevard, in a great neighborhood & prime location of Encino with a stunning VIEW and lots of privacy. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a spacious open living room with natural lights and sliding glass doors leading to the private yard with the view. Hard wood floors throughout the entire home. The house is newly painted. Recessed lights in all bedrooms. Nice closet & T.V In each room. Master bedroom has a built in closet and a glass sliding door opening to the private yard with the amazing view. This beautiful open kitchen with a skylight includes all stainless steel appliances. 48” Viking refrigerator, Viking stove and hood, double dishwasher & microwave. 2 car garage with lots of closet storage. Magnificent back yard with a view and new grass, patio cover, and a built in barbecue, perfect for entertaining. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 White Oak Place have any available units?
4535 White Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 White Oak Place have?
Some of 4535 White Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 White Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
4535 White Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 White Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 4535 White Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4535 White Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 4535 White Oak Place offers parking.
Does 4535 White Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 White Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 White Oak Place have a pool?
No, 4535 White Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 4535 White Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 4535 White Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 White Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 White Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
