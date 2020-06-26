4535 White Oak Place

Amenities

View! View! View! Welcome to this gorgeous,one story house, fully remodeled located south of Boulevard, in a great neighborhood & prime location of Encino with a stunning VIEW and lots of privacy. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a spacious open living room with natural lights and sliding glass doors leading to the private yard with the view. Hard wood floors throughout the entire home. The house is newly painted. Recessed lights in all bedrooms. Nice closet & T.V In each room. Master bedroom has a built in closet and a glass sliding door opening to the private yard with the amazing view. This beautiful open kitchen with a skylight includes all stainless steel appliances. 48” Viking refrigerator, Viking stove and hood, double dishwasher & microwave. 2 car garage with lots of closet storage. Magnificent back yard with a view and new grass, patio cover, and a built in barbecue, perfect for entertaining. A must see!