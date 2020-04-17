All apartments in Los Angeles
4528 Morse Ave.

4528 Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Morse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
4528 Morse Ave. Available 07/29/19 Studio City 3+2.5 w/bonus rm, walk-in closet + upgraded kit! (4528 Morse) - Single-story Studio City home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/approx. 2000 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite counters + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); master suite w/walk-in closet, entrance to backyard + three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; bonus room w/extra storage; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; sky-lights; central air; wired for alarm system; backyard w/patio + BBQ; sprinkler system; gardener included; driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Morse Ave. have any available units?
4528 Morse Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Morse Ave. have?
Some of 4528 Morse Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Morse Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Morse Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Morse Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Morse Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4528 Morse Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Morse Ave. offers parking.
Does 4528 Morse Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Morse Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Morse Ave. have a pool?
No, 4528 Morse Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Morse Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4528 Morse Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Morse Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Morse Ave. has units with dishwashers.
