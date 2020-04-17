Amenities

4528 Morse Ave. Available 07/29/19 Studio City 3+2.5 w/bonus rm, walk-in closet + upgraded kit! (4528 Morse) - Single-story Studio City home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/approx. 2000 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite counters + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); master suite w/walk-in closet, entrance to backyard + three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; bonus room w/extra storage; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; sky-lights; central air; wired for alarm system; backyard w/patio + BBQ; sprinkler system; gardener included; driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



