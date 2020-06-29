All apartments in Los Angeles
4521 Colbath Avenue

4521 Colbath Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Huge Condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Corner unit facing east with 30 foot balcony. 2 bed/ 2 bath offers over 1,500 SQFT of spacious living area.
First floor with double door entry with beautiful hardwood floor, recess lighting, and WET BAR. Recently painted unit and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite offers TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. Community laundry on each floor, Rec room, Pool, 2 side by side parking in gated parking garage conveniently situated directly across the elevator. HOA includes trash and water. Located minutes away from some of the FINEST shopping and restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Walking distance from Ventura Blvd and easy access to 101 and 405 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Colbath Avenue have any available units?
4521 Colbath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Colbath Avenue have?
Some of 4521 Colbath Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Colbath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Colbath Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Colbath Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Colbath Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4521 Colbath Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Colbath Avenue offers parking.
Does 4521 Colbath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Colbath Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Colbath Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4521 Colbath Avenue has a pool.
Does 4521 Colbath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4521 Colbath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Colbath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Colbath Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

