4521 Colbath Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Huge Condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Corner unit facing east with 30 foot balcony. 2 bed/ 2 bath offers over 1,500 SQFT of spacious living area.

First floor with double door entry with beautiful hardwood floor, recess lighting, and WET BAR. Recently painted unit and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite offers TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. Community laundry on each floor, Rec room, Pool, 2 side by side parking in gated parking garage conveniently situated directly across the elevator. HOA includes trash and water. Located minutes away from some of the FINEST shopping and restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Walking distance from Ventura Blvd and easy access to 101 and 405 Freeway.