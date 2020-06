Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

The home is a single story Ranch with a light and airy open floor plan with 2061 sq.ft. of living space in an excellent Sherman Oaks / Studio City neighborhood. The home is situated on over a quarter acre lot just north of Moorpark Boulevard. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms. The entry leads to an over-sized living room with diamond pane windows, a vaulted open beam ceiling, pegged and grooved hardwood floor,