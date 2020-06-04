All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

4519 VAN NOORD Avenue

4519 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Look no further! Amazing 5 bed 3 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street in Studio City. Recently updated and highlighted with lustrous wood floors, new paint, and featuring ornate original details throughout. The Chef's kitchen was remodeled in 2017 and features a Sub Zero fridge, Wolf Range with built in microwave, vintage Carrera Marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and a farm sink. The home is light and bright with French doors leading out to a spacious patio, and both the living room and the den are equipped with gas fireplaces. The downstairs features three spacious bedrooms as well as one smaller bedroom with a closet that would be perfect as a guest bedroom or an office. The Upstairs features the master suite with a beautiful walk in closet and en suite bathroom. The detached 2 car garage adjoins to a large laundry room. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Studio City Recreation Center, Beeman Park, and more! This is Studio City living that you won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have any available units?
4519 VAN NOORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have?
Some of 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4519 VAN NOORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 VAN NOORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
