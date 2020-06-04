4519 VAN NOORD Avenue

Amenities

Look no further! Amazing 5 bed 3 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street in Studio City. Recently updated and highlighted with lustrous wood floors, new paint, and featuring ornate original details throughout. The Chef's kitchen was remodeled in 2017 and features a Sub Zero fridge, Wolf Range with built in microwave, vintage Carrera Marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and a farm sink. The home is light and bright with French doors leading out to a spacious patio, and both the living room and the den are equipped with gas fireplaces. The downstairs features three spacious bedrooms as well as one smaller bedroom with a closet that would be perfect as a guest bedroom or an office. The Upstairs features the master suite with a beautiful walk in closet and en suite bathroom. The detached 2 car garage adjoins to a large laundry room. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Studio City Recreation Center, Beeman Park, and more! This is Studio City living that you won't want to miss!