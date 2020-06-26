All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

4519 Cedros Ave.

4519 Cedros Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Cedros Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE STORY VINTAGE SHERMAN OAKS HOME - Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Large Living Room & Dinning Area

For Showings please call Mitra at 818 716-5448

Hardwood and Ceramic Tile Floors.

Beautiful Galley Style Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Electric Gate, Alarm System Available,

Los Angeles Unified School District

Walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Close to the Galleria Mall, Restaurants, Parks, Hiking & Freeway Nearby

Fenced Front and Back Yard. Beautifully Landscaped with Fruit Trees (Included)

Smoking is NOT allowed in the house or on the premises at anytime.

One year lease term required.

Renter's Liability Insurance required prior to Lease Signing.

To apply please go to: Yalemanagementservices.com

(RLNE3266895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Cedros Ave. have any available units?
4519 Cedros Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Cedros Ave. have?
Some of 4519 Cedros Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Cedros Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Cedros Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Cedros Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Cedros Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Cedros Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Cedros Ave. offers parking.
Does 4519 Cedros Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 Cedros Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Cedros Ave. have a pool?
No, 4519 Cedros Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Cedros Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4519 Cedros Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Cedros Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Cedros Ave. has units with dishwashers.
