4519 Cedros Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONE STORY VINTAGE SHERMAN OAKS HOME - Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Large Living Room & Dinning Area



Hardwood and Ceramic Tile Floors.



Beautiful Galley Style Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances



Electric Gate, Alarm System Available,



Los Angeles Unified School District



Walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Close to the Galleria Mall, Restaurants, Parks, Hiking & Freeway Nearby



Fenced Front and Back Yard. Beautifully Landscaped with Fruit Trees (Included)



Smoking is NOT allowed in the house or on the premises at anytime.



One year lease term required.



Renter's Liability Insurance required prior to Lease Signing.



