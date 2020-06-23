All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

4508 Fountain Ave

4508 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS Space for Rent in Silverlake - PLEASE READ: please be advised this is a commercial/business space for rent. IT IS NOT A NORMAL RENTAL. The space is zoned mixed use, so technically, you could live in it, but the space is designed for a business. The commercial space is $1200 per month. There is a living space ABOVE the commercial/business space that is completely separate for $3000 a month. OR, you can rent the entire tower (commercial/business space + living space) for $4200. However, our main goal is to rent the commercial space out ASAP.

--------

The most unique property in all of Echo Park and Silver lake? Yes. Perfect for anyone but especially artists? Yes. Nothing like it anywhere in Los Angeles and will impress your friends and loved ones? Yes. Will everyone you know say: "You live in the TOWER?" Possibly. Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/egdWEUQ7Zlo

This is a one of a kind offering. The Tower House is now up for rent and yes the property is a live work space. The photos don't show much but that is because the owner wanted to leave it as a blank canvas. Whoever rents the space can transform the interior to suit their style completely.

What is also majorly unique about this property is it comes with a glass "artists" box that allows your to put your art on display for all of L.A. to see. It is 3 feet by 8 feet with available 220 power. This is a perfect place for a creative persons office or workspace!

It's $1200/month rent and a $1200 security deposit with a preferable 1 year lease. Gas, water/trash utilities are included in the price. Available June 1, 2019. Please be advised that this is zoned mixed use and technically you could live in the space. However, there is no shower or any place to put a shower but there is a bathroom dedicated to the unit. There is no kitchen or hook up for kitchen utilities either.

You can also rent just the living space on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the tower for $3,000 OR you can rent the entire tower for $4,200!

(RLNE4916559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Fountain Ave have any available units?
4508 Fountain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4508 Fountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Fountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Fountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Fountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave offer parking?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have a pool?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
