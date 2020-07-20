All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4501 Don Valdes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4501 Don Valdes Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

4501 Don Valdes Dr

4501 Don Valdes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4501 Don Valdes Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midcentury Home In Baldwin Hills Estates - Property Id: 126906

True to midcentury modern design, this home offers you an indoor-outdoor living environment, perfect for entertaining. The living room takes you back in time and creates a nostalgic atmosphere unique to the era it was built in, with open beam-tongue & groove ceilings, wood burning fireplace with built in wall to wall stone bench, and two grand sliding glass doors with clerestory windows above that lead you out to the first outdoor patio. The dining area flows into the kitchen, breakfast bar and family room - which leads you out to the covered patio area, perfect for al fresco dining, and partially enclosed by a classic midcentury "breeze block" wall.Three bedrooms are located on the west perimeter of the home, along with a fully equip, dual-sink bathroom with separate shower and bath tub. Down the hall on the northeast perimeter is the master bedroom, where you'll enjoy a private garden patio area, built in dressers, mirrored closets, and dual entrance bathroom with shower.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126906p
Property Id 126906

(RLNE5009750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have any available units?
4501 Don Valdes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have?
Some of 4501 Don Valdes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Don Valdes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Don Valdes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Don Valdes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Don Valdes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr offer parking?
No, 4501 Don Valdes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Don Valdes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have a pool?
No, 4501 Don Valdes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have accessible units?
No, 4501 Don Valdes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Don Valdes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Don Valdes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College