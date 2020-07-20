4501 Don Valdes Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midcentury Home In Baldwin Hills Estates - Property Id: 126906



True to midcentury modern design, this home offers you an indoor-outdoor living environment, perfect for entertaining. The living room takes you back in time and creates a nostalgic atmosphere unique to the era it was built in, with open beam-tongue & groove ceilings, wood burning fireplace with built in wall to wall stone bench, and two grand sliding glass doors with clerestory windows above that lead you out to the first outdoor patio. The dining area flows into the kitchen, breakfast bar and family room - which leads you out to the covered patio area, perfect for al fresco dining, and partially enclosed by a classic midcentury "breeze block" wall.Three bedrooms are located on the west perimeter of the home, along with a fully equip, dual-sink bathroom with separate shower and bath tub. Down the hall on the northeast perimeter is the master bedroom, where you'll enjoy a private garden patio area, built in dressers, mirrored closets, and dual entrance bathroom with shower.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126906p

Property Id 126906



(RLNE5009750)