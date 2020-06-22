All apartments in Los Angeles
4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109

4477 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4477 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Massive 2 bed/2 bath condo w/ large private patio - Lease this condo now and receive a discount from $3,300 to $3,100 for the first six months!

This stunningly remodeled first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks, conveniently located off the 101 freeway, features a contemporary design and hardwood floors throughout and is walking distance to Fashion Square Mall and Ventura hotspots. The spacious living room includes a lovely fireplace and plantation shutters is flooded with natural light and leads out to a massive private patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been completely renovated with high end finishes including stainless steel Samsung appliances and quartz countertops. A separate dining alcove open to the living room and kitchen rounds out the open floorplan. The two bedrooms are located on opposite wings of the unit for ultimate privacy. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and renovated ensuite bathroom with an incredible rain head shower with 8 body jets and a large trough style vanity. The second bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. Brand new titanium washer/dryer and central AC and heat round out this perfect home.
The unit includes 2 parking spaces in a subterranean garage with controlled access and additional guest parking. The condominium association provides numerous amenities including a pool, sauna, rec area and security. Rent includes all HOA dues.

(RLNE4441440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have any available units?
4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have?
Some of 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 does offer parking.
Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have a pool?
Yes, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 has a pool.
Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
