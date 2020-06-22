4477 Woodman Avenue Unit 109

Amenities

Massive 2 bed/2 bath condo w/ large private patio - Lease this condo now and receive a discount from $3,300 to $3,100 for the first six months!



This stunningly remodeled first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks, conveniently located off the 101 freeway, features a contemporary design and hardwood floors throughout and is walking distance to Fashion Square Mall and Ventura hotspots. The spacious living room includes a lovely fireplace and plantation shutters is flooded with natural light and leads out to a massive private patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been completely renovated with high end finishes including stainless steel Samsung appliances and quartz countertops. A separate dining alcove open to the living room and kitchen rounds out the open floorplan. The two bedrooms are located on opposite wings of the unit for ultimate privacy. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and renovated ensuite bathroom with an incredible rain head shower with 8 body jets and a large trough style vanity. The second bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. Brand new titanium washer/dryer and central AC and heat round out this perfect home.

The unit includes 2 parking spaces in a subterranean garage with controlled access and additional guest parking. The condominium association provides numerous amenities including a pool, sauna, rec area and security. Rent includes all HOA dues.



