Los Angeles, CA
4461 Stern Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

4461 Stern Avenue

4461 N Stern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4461 N Stern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home located in prime Sherman Oaks just steps away from great restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd., Westfield Mall, Trader Joe’s and Ralphs. This spectacular two story, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, private and gated home features high ceilings, dark hardwood floors, LED recessed lighting throughout, designer kitchen with Caesar Stone counters, center island, custom cabinets, and built-in stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. The formal living room with soaring high ceilings and gas fireplace, provides a focal point for the residence. The adjacent formal dining room opens to the kitchen and connects to the bright and spacious family room. A beautiful stairway leads up to 3 bedrooms plus an over-sized Master suite with breathtaking walk-in closet, fireplace and balcony, it’s like a dream! The master bathroom features dual sinks, steam shower and Jacuzzi tub! Private resort styled backyard featuring a sparkling, salt water system pool, spa and waterfall with built-in BBQ area equipped with a sink, fridge and marbled counter top is just perfect for entertaining. Notable features include fully integrated alarm system, 8 HD video surveillance cameras, and indoor/outdoor surround sound system. Brand new furniture throughout the house and a thermostats on each floor. Short term or long term lease negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 Stern Avenue have any available units?
4461 Stern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4461 Stern Avenue have?
Some of 4461 Stern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 Stern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4461 Stern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 Stern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4461 Stern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4461 Stern Avenue offer parking?
No, 4461 Stern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4461 Stern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 Stern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 Stern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4461 Stern Avenue has a pool.
Does 4461 Stern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4461 Stern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 Stern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4461 Stern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
