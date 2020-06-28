All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 445 Carroll Canal Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
445 Carroll Canal Ct
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

445 Carroll Canal Ct

445 Carroll Canal Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

445 Carroll Canal Court, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Venice Canals Bungalow~Live/Work Silicon Beach! - Property Id: 180767

Live/Work on the peaceful Venice Canals...
Wake up and have coffee watching the ducks and birds
on the canal from your deck.
Grab your surf board and walk 2 blocks to the beach...
Walk to Erewon to grab lunch after catching up with your remote work...
Wander over to Abbott Kinney afterwards to meet friends.
The perfect day, everyday.

This 1950s 1 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow has been renovated a few times and comes with 1 dedicated parking spot and is available furnished or non (with longer lease).
All amenities included if you wish to only bring your toothbrush!

Both bedrooms have quiet and delicious forced air a/c to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter.
W/D & dishwasher in unit. Kitchen windows open onto canal deck.

A magical space in which to create, live, love and enjoy!

No Pets sorry ^..^
No smoking

Non furnished with 1 year min lease
First, Last, & Security @ sign up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180767
Property Id 180767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have any available units?
445 Carroll Canal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have?
Some of 445 Carroll Canal Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Carroll Canal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
445 Carroll Canal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Carroll Canal Ct pet-friendly?
No, 445 Carroll Canal Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 445 Carroll Canal Ct offers parking.
Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Carroll Canal Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have a pool?
No, 445 Carroll Canal Ct does not have a pool.
Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have accessible units?
No, 445 Carroll Canal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Carroll Canal Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Carroll Canal Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College