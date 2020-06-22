4444 South Centinela Avenue

Amenities

2br / 1.5ba 1000ft2 Apartment W/D In Unit Available Now For Immediate Occupancy$2295/Month - 12 Month Leasefully Remodeledcomplete Remodel With Floors, Kitchen Cabinets, Washer Dryer, Tiles, Wood Floors, And Bathrooms, New Floors, New Paint.Bright And Spacious 2 Bedroom And 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse Apartment Is Approximately 1000 Square Feet With Brand New Finishings Throughout. Hardwood Floors, Designer Tiled Bathroom. Safe Neighborhood, Close To Shopping, Public Transportation, Freeways, And The Beach.Middle Unit In A Ten Unit Building. Faces North/South. Dining Room Has A Sliding Patio Door Opening To The Back Walkway. One Parking Space Included. Additional Parking Spaces Available For Rent. Ample Street Parking Available. Bedroom Windows Do Not Face Other Neighbors So They Are Bright And Private.New Kitchen With New Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Garbage Disposal, Recessed Lighting, Designer Tiles, In Unit Stacked New High Efficiency Washer And Dryer, Refrigerator With

