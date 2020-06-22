All apartments in Los Angeles
4444 South Centinela Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4444 South Centinela Avenue

4444 S Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4444 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
2br / 1.5ba 1000ft2 Apartment W/D In Unit Available Now For Immediate Occupancy$2295/Month - 12 Month Leasefully Remodeledcomplete Remodel With Floors, Kitchen Cabinets, Washer Dryer, Tiles, Wood Floors, And Bathrooms, New Floors, New Paint.Bright And Spacious 2 Bedroom And 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse Apartment Is Approximately 1000 Square Feet With Brand New Finishings Throughout. Hardwood Floors, Designer Tiled Bathroom. Safe Neighborhood, Close To Shopping, Public Transportation, Freeways, And The Beach.Middle Unit In A Ten Unit Building. Faces North/South. Dining Room Has A Sliding Patio Door Opening To The Back Walkway. One Parking Space Included. Additional Parking Spaces Available For Rent. Ample Street Parking Available. Bedroom Windows Do Not Face Other Neighbors So They Are Bright And Private.New Kitchen With New Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Garbage Disposal, Recessed Lighting, Designer Tiles, In Unit Stacked New High Efficiency Washer And Dryer, Refrigerator With
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have any available units?
4444 South Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 4444 South Centinela Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 South Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4444 South Centinela Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 South Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4444 South Centinela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4444 South Centinela Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 South Centinela Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 4444 South Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4444 South Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 South Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 South Centinela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
