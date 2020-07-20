All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4437 ALLA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4437 ALLA Road
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

4437 ALLA Road

4437 Alla Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4437 Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
Bright and sunny end unit town home in one of the most desirable gated communities in Marina del Rey. 2 blocks to dine-in movie theater, upscale restaurants, cafes, stores, Equinox gym, Marina. Great location, with highest walkability score! High ceilings in living and dining room. Fireplace in living room. Wood flooring throughout. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Central heat and a/c. Private south facing patio. Quiet inside location with greenbelt views. Direct entrance from extra large 2 car garage. Complex has 4 pools and outdoor spas, racquetball court and beautiful landscaping. Plenty of visitor parking. Available 16 March 2019. Small pet may be considered with pet deposit. Ideal location for LAX, beaches, Santa Monica and the West Side of Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 ALLA Road have any available units?
4437 ALLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 ALLA Road have?
Some of 4437 ALLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 ALLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
4437 ALLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 ALLA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 ALLA Road is pet friendly.
Does 4437 ALLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 4437 ALLA Road offers parking.
Does 4437 ALLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 ALLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 ALLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 4437 ALLA Road has a pool.
Does 4437 ALLA Road have accessible units?
No, 4437 ALLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 ALLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 ALLA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College