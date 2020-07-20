4437 ALLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking media room pet friendly

Bright and sunny end unit town home in one of the most desirable gated communities in Marina del Rey. 2 blocks to dine-in movie theater, upscale restaurants, cafes, stores, Equinox gym, Marina. Great location, with highest walkability score! High ceilings in living and dining room. Fireplace in living room. Wood flooring throughout. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Central heat and a/c. Private south facing patio. Quiet inside location with greenbelt views. Direct entrance from extra large 2 car garage. Complex has 4 pools and outdoor spas, racquetball court and beautiful landscaping. Plenty of visitor parking. Available 16 March 2019. Small pet may be considered with pet deposit. Ideal location for LAX, beaches, Santa Monica and the West Side of Los Angeles.