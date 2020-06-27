4425 1/2 S Van Ness Ave

Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath in South Los Angeles - Property Id: 145647
Three bedroom, two bathroom house with a newly remodeled kitchen that opens into the living room. There is a private fenced-in yard. This house sits on top of a two car garage with a half bath and additional storage. Included are two covered parking spaces or one covered and one uncovered. Laundry is on-site: a coin-operated washer and drier are downstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145647p
Property Id 145647
(RLNE5080392)