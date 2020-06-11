4424 Bellingham Avenue

Amenities
Outstanding, must see, highly sought after, prime STUDIO CITY lease opportunity. EXTENSIVELY AND TASTEFULLY UPDATED THROUGHOUT. MID-CENTURY SINGLE-STORY charmer. AVAILABLE NOW. Located in the CARPENTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL area, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, parks, and libraries. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / central air & heat / lush green fenced yard / fruit trees / newly landscaped / gas fireplace / hardwood floors / recessed lighting / 2-car garage with laundry area and direct entry into house. 2-YEAR LEASE. Tenant pays utilities. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are not included in lease BUT can be left without warranty and at tenant cost to repair or replace.