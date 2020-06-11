All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4424 Bellingham Avenue
4424 Bellingham Avenue

Location

4424 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding, must see, highly sought after, prime STUDIO CITY lease opportunity. EXTENSIVELY AND TASTEFULLY UPDATED THROUGHOUT. MID-CENTURY SINGLE-STORY charmer. AVAILABLE NOW. Located in the CARPENTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL area, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, parks, and libraries. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / central air & heat / lush green fenced yard / fruit trees / newly landscaped / gas fireplace / hardwood floors / recessed lighting / 2-car garage with laundry area and direct entry into house. 2-YEAR LEASE. Tenant pays utilities. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are not included in lease BUT can be left without warranty and at tenant cost to repair or replace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
4424 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have?
Some of 4424 Bellingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Bellingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4424 Bellingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 4424 Bellingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4424 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Bellingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
