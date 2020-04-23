All apartments in Los Angeles
4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle

4422 N Sherman Oaks Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4422 N Sherman Oaks Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
A true architectural masterpiece built in 2017 located in Sherman Oaks. Step foot into a great room with high ceilings, fireplace, white oak floors. Every room has custom built-ins and plenty of closets. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances and Subzero refrigerator, Island with breakfast bar. This exquisite home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom features large walk-thru closet with closet space galore, a spa -type bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower and dual vanity. The spacious yard has a pool complete with baja shelf , spa and plenty of room to entertain year round. Other features include smart home system by Crestron, security cameras, ring system, dual tank-less water heaters and more. This home is located close to the heart of Sherman Oaks, near shops, theaters and restaurants. A must see home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have any available units?
4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have?
Some of 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle does offer parking.
Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle has a pool.
Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have accessible units?
No, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle has units with dishwashers.
