4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

A true architectural masterpiece built in 2017 located in Sherman Oaks. Step foot into a great room with high ceilings, fireplace, white oak floors. Every room has custom built-ins and plenty of closets. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances and Subzero refrigerator, Island with breakfast bar. This exquisite home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom features large walk-thru closet with closet space galore, a spa -type bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower and dual vanity. The spacious yard has a pool complete with baja shelf , spa and plenty of room to entertain year round. Other features include smart home system by Crestron, security cameras, ring system, dual tank-less water heaters and more. This home is located close to the heart of Sherman Oaks, near shops, theaters and restaurants. A must see home!!