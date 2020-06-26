4421 Edenhurst Ave

Amenities

Come and see this admirable 700-square-foot, single family home located on the Atwater Village neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This unfurnished and newly-repainted home has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, and 2-cars covered on-street parking.



Inside, the home features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. Its tidy bathroom has a stand-up sink wash, flush toilet, and shower.



There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. A shed in the back of the house can also serve as storage space.



Exterior includes a yard perfect spot for hanging out with friends.

Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property.



Smoking is not allowed.



The renter will be responsible for the shared gas, electricity, water, and sewage utilities. The landlord's responsible utilities: shared water, electricity, gas, sewage, and landscaping.



This property is ready for showing starting July 12, 2019.



Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Park, North Atwater Park, and Pacific Park.



Nearby schools:

John Marshall Senior High School - 1.79 miles, 8/10

Theodore Roosevelt Middle School - 0.95 miles, 6/10

Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.97 miles, 6/10

Thomas Edison Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

603 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

94 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

5 Pacific Community Center to Hoover High School - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 0.9 mile

Ventura County Line - 0.9 mile



