All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4421 Edenhurst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4421 Edenhurst Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

4421 Edenhurst Ave

4421 Edenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4421 Edenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this admirable 700-square-foot, single family home located on the Atwater Village neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This unfurnished and newly-repainted home has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, and 2-cars covered on-street parking.

Inside, the home features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. Its tidy bathroom has a stand-up sink wash, flush toilet, and shower.

There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. A shed in the back of the house can also serve as storage space.

Exterior includes a yard perfect spot for hanging out with friends.
Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property.

Smoking is not allowed.

The renter will be responsible for the shared gas, electricity, water, and sewage utilities. The landlord's responsible utilities: shared water, electricity, gas, sewage, and landscaping.

This property is ready for showing starting July 12, 2019.

Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Park, North Atwater Park, and Pacific Park.

Nearby schools:
John Marshall Senior High School - 1.79 miles, 8/10
Theodore Roosevelt Middle School - 0.95 miles, 6/10
Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.97 miles, 6/10
Thomas Edison Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
603 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
94 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile
5 Pacific Community Center to Hoover High School - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 0.9 mile
Ventura County Line - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5002401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have any available units?
4421 Edenhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have?
Some of 4421 Edenhurst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Edenhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Edenhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Edenhurst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Edenhurst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave offer parking?
No, 4421 Edenhurst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Edenhurst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 4421 Edenhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 4421 Edenhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Edenhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Edenhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College