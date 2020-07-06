Rent Calculator
Last updated March 27 2019 at 8:43 AM
4420 Kensington Rd
4420 S Kensington Road
No Longer Available
Location
4420 S Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description:
contemporary 2 story gated building. Pet Friendly
Features:
Hardwood floors Pet Friendly Balcony / patio Fireplace
Gated access/park Air conditioning Dishwasher Refrigerator
Included Utilities:
Water, Trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4420 Kensington Rd have any available units?
4420 Kensington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4420 Kensington Rd have?
Some of 4420 Kensington Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4420 Kensington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Kensington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Kensington Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Kensington Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Kensington Rd offer parking?
No, 4420 Kensington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Kensington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Kensington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Kensington Rd have a pool?
No, 4420 Kensington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Kensington Rd have accessible units?
No, 4420 Kensington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Kensington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Kensington Rd has units with dishwashers.
