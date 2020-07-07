4416 Ambrose Avenue

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Stunning modern traditional pool home in the walking streets of Los Feliz Village! Urban living at its best. 3 bedroom/2 bath house + den + pool. Next to griffith park and all the trendy shops, restaurants, movies and family friendly activities of Northeast Los Angeles (NELA). There is access to pretty much everything from this great location. Steps from the village and yet a private, tranquil retreat. Only 2.6 miles from Netflix. Located at the cultural center of Los Angeles and Walking distance to top rated schools (Franklin, King and Marshall) and fun kid activities!