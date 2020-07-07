All apartments in Los Angeles
4416 Ambrose Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

4416 Ambrose Avenue

4416 Ambrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Ambrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning modern traditional pool home in the walking streets of Los Feliz Village! Urban living at its best. 3 bedroom/2 bath house + den + pool. Next to griffith park and all the trendy shops, restaurants, movies and family friendly activities of Northeast Los Angeles (NELA). There is access to pretty much everything from this great location. Steps from the village and yet a private, tranquil retreat. Only 2.6 miles from Netflix. Located at the cultural center of Los Angeles and Walking distance to top rated schools (Franklin, King and Marshall) and fun kid activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have any available units?
4416 Ambrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4416 Ambrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Ambrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Ambrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Ambrose Avenue has a pool.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Ambrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Ambrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

