Los Angeles, CA
4414 Westdale Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4414 Westdale Avenue

4414 Westdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

4414 Westdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful, freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath house with a 2-car carport in the friendly city of Eagle Rock is available NOW! The cozy interior features hardwood floors, comfy bedrooms and a nice kitchen equipped with plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. It has centralized heat/air (w/ a brand new Nest Thermostat), a washer/dryer, and an oven/range all included. The exterior has a great sized patio & yard perfect to hang out with family and friends. Pets are allowed. It also has a separate private back unit w/ a full bathroom & closet that can also be rented out in addition to the front house for a total of 4 bedrooms 2 baths (large groups/families of 4-6 people ask about pricing/availability for front house w/ back detached unit included). Contact me for more information @ 818 280 9304 (Kwaz).

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12481960

(RLNE5079025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Westdale Avenue have any available units?
4414 Westdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Westdale Avenue have?
Some of 4414 Westdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Westdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Westdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Westdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Westdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Westdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Westdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4414 Westdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Westdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Westdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4414 Westdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Westdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4414 Westdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Westdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Westdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
