4414 Westdale Avenue

A beautiful, freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath house with a 2-car carport in the friendly city of Eagle Rock is available NOW! The cozy interior features hardwood floors, comfy bedrooms and a nice kitchen equipped with plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. It has centralized heat/air (w/ a brand new Nest Thermostat), a washer/dryer, and an oven/range all included. The exterior has a great sized patio & yard perfect to hang out with family and friends. Pets are allowed. It also has a separate private back unit w/ a full bathroom & closet that can also be rented out in addition to the front house for a total of 4 bedrooms 2 baths (large groups/families of 4-6 people ask about pricing/availability for front house w/ back detached unit included). Contact me for more information @ 818 280 9304 (Kwaz).



