4411 LOS FELIZ

Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep. This east facing apartment is a coveted corner unit and enjoys wonderful morning light and amazing city and mountain views. It has been fully updated and features plenty of storage. You'll enjoy the building amenities including a staffed lobby and 24-hour security, covered secure parking spaces, newly renovated pool, and gym.