All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4411 LOS FELIZ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4411 LOS FELIZ
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:43 PM

4411 LOS FELIZ

4411 Los Feliz Boulevard · (323) 696-1647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep. This east facing apartment is a coveted corner unit and enjoys wonderful morning light and amazing city and mountain views. It has been fully updated and features plenty of storage. You'll enjoy the building amenities including a staffed lobby and 24-hour security, covered secure parking spaces, newly renovated pool, and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have any available units?
4411 LOS FELIZ has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 LOS FELIZ have?
Some of 4411 LOS FELIZ's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 LOS FELIZ currently offering any rent specials?
4411 LOS FELIZ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 LOS FELIZ pet-friendly?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ offer parking?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ does offer parking.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have a pool?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ has a pool.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have accessible units?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4411 LOS FELIZ?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity