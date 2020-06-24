All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4411 LOS FELIZ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4411 LOS FELIZ
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4411 LOS FELIZ

4411 W Los Feliz Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4411 W Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
sauna
Recently remodeled 7th floor condo in the highly desirable Los Feliz Towers. With stunning panoramic city views, and Manhattan style living in trendy Los Feliz, this Mid-Century residence is in immaculate condition and features one bedroom, one bathroom, wood floors throughout and an open plan highlighted by floor to ceiling windows and balcony that highlight dramatic views from Downtown LA to Santa Monica. Master bedroom suite includes a large walk in closet and a designer bathroom with a large stall shower and Carrera marble tile. The kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer is in unit. Enjoy high-rise living in this full service building which includes 24-hour doorman, year round heated pool, sauna, gym, recreation room, guest parking. Located near the dining and shops of Los Feliz Village, the Greek Theater and the hiking trails of Griffith Park, this unit has it all. The unit is partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have any available units?
4411 LOS FELIZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 LOS FELIZ have?
Some of 4411 LOS FELIZ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 LOS FELIZ currently offering any rent specials?
4411 LOS FELIZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 LOS FELIZ pet-friendly?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ offer parking?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ offers parking.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have a pool?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ has a pool.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have accessible units?
No, 4411 LOS FELIZ does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 LOS FELIZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 LOS FELIZ has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College