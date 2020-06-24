4411 LOS FELIZ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool guest parking media room sauna

Recently remodeled 7th floor condo in the highly desirable Los Feliz Towers. With stunning panoramic city views, and Manhattan style living in trendy Los Feliz, this Mid-Century residence is in immaculate condition and features one bedroom, one bathroom, wood floors throughout and an open plan highlighted by floor to ceiling windows and balcony that highlight dramatic views from Downtown LA to Santa Monica. Master bedroom suite includes a large walk in closet and a designer bathroom with a large stall shower and Carrera marble tile. The kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer is in unit. Enjoy high-rise living in this full service building which includes 24-hour doorman, year round heated pool, sauna, gym, recreation room, guest parking. Located near the dining and shops of Los Feliz Village, the Greek Theater and the hiking trails of Griffith Park, this unit has it all. The unit is partially furnished.