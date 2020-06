Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator gym pool

Beautiful furnished turnkey condo in the Los Feliz Towers. This unit faces the park and has amazing views of Griffith Park and the surrounding hills. Lot's of natural light & nice terrace, this building includes 24 hour doorman, fitness gym & pool. Close to the best of Los Feliz. A 6 month lease would be ideal. The unit is vacant and easy to show, Available now.