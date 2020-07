Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking media room

This amazing gated view estate features vaulted ceilings, windows from ceiling to floor, remodeled kitchen w/granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. French doors throughout, views from every window of the home. Travertine floors throughout, there is an additional downstairs game/theater room with 2 additional rooms if needed. This home also features a large backyard. An absolute must see!