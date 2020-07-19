All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 VETERAN Avenue

440 Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

440 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Absolutely Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED condo located in Prime Westwood close to UCLA. This exquisite 2 bedroom condo embodies the ultimate luxury and lifestyle feel with a great open floor plan, high ceilings and fine attention to detail. Be welcomed by the abundance of light pouring through the sliding door to fill the wonderful open layout. The large living room is adorned with a quaint fireplace. Lead into the chef's kitchen with features of stainless steel appliances and wraps around the lovely dining area. Both bedrooms are generous sized. The Master features a large walk-in closet, double vanity, shower & bath. Close to UCLA, Westwood Village, shopping, theaters and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
440 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 440 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 440 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 440 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 VETERAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 VETERAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
