440 VETERAN Avenue

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Absolutely Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED condo located in Prime Westwood close to UCLA. This exquisite 2 bedroom condo embodies the ultimate luxury and lifestyle feel with a great open floor plan, high ceilings and fine attention to detail. Be welcomed by the abundance of light pouring through the sliding door to fill the wonderful open layout. The large living room is adorned with a quaint fireplace. Lead into the chef's kitchen with features of stainless steel appliances and wraps around the lovely dining area. Both bedrooms are generous sized. The Master features a large walk-in closet, double vanity, shower & bath. Close to UCLA, Westwood Village, shopping, theaters and restaurants.