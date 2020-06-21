440 Veteran Ave., #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments

Prime Westwood location! Just blocks from UCLA! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



This well maintained two-bedroom, two-bathroom third level condominium is a Front corner unit with 2 underground gated tandem parking spots. The unit has been freshly painted and features a wonderful open floor plan with wet bar, hardwood flooring and carpeting in the bedrooms. Living room facing the large patio with spectacular garden views. The updated kitchen is equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge -along with ample counter-top and cabinet space. Equipped with Central A/C & Heating. The inviting master suite has a large closet & Huge bathtub/shower. Guest bedroom includes large walk in closet and separate bathroom vanity.



Located in a prime Westwood neighborhood, close to UCLA campus, Westwood Village, shopping, restaurants, bus stops and 405 Fwy access.



***Contact Ila at 310-853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com to schedule a tour***



Welcome home!



