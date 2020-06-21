All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 440 Veteran Ave., #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
440 Veteran Ave., #302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

440 Veteran Ave., #302

440 Veteran Avenue · (310) 853-3569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 Veteran Ave., #302 · Avail. now

$3,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Prime Westwood location! Just blocks from UCLA! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

This well maintained two-bedroom, two-bathroom third level condominium is a Front corner unit with 2 underground gated tandem parking spots. The unit has been freshly painted and features a wonderful open floor plan with wet bar, hardwood flooring and carpeting in the bedrooms. Living room facing the large patio with spectacular garden views. The updated kitchen is equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge -along with ample counter-top and cabinet space. Equipped with Central A/C & Heating. The inviting master suite has a large closet & Huge bathtub/shower. Guest bedroom includes large walk in closet and separate bathroom vanity.

Located in a prime Westwood neighborhood, close to UCLA campus, Westwood Village, shopping, restaurants, bus stops and 405 Fwy access.

***Contact Ila at 310-853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com to schedule a tour***

Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon Management. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online.

Welcome home!

***Contact Ila at 310-853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com to schedule a tour***

(RLNE5819337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have any available units?
440 Veteran Ave., #302 has a unit available for $3,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have?
Some of 440 Veteran Ave., #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Veteran Ave., #302 currently offering any rent specials?
440 Veteran Ave., #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Veteran Ave., #302 pet-friendly?
No, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 offer parking?
Yes, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 does offer parking.
Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have a pool?
No, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 does not have a pool.
Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have accessible units?
No, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Veteran Ave., #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Veteran Ave., #302 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 440 Veteran Ave., #302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity