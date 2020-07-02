436 Stanley Ave

Amenities

Large apartment in a great West L.A. area. B E A U T I F U L 1 bedroom 1 bath in a great Miracle Mile area. On the street of the Grove. Close to Cedar Sinai Medical Center, CBS, and the Beverly Center. A short walk to the Grove, Melrose, and Pan Pacific Park. One of four units. Lower.



Amenities:

- Off Street Parking

- Nice Hardwood Floors

- Quiet neighborhood

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Air conditioner

- Fireplace

- Washer and dryer in unit



Same or bigger than many 2 bedrooms! Open floor plan. New fixtures throughout. Will consider pet with deposit. $2600 per month. Garage available for an additional $100 per month. One year minimum. Call to see.