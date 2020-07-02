All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

436 Stanley Ave

436 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large apartment in a great West L.A. area. B E A U T I F U L 1 bedroom 1 bath in a great Miracle Mile area. On the street of the Grove. Close to Cedar Sinai Medical Center, CBS, and the Beverly Center. A short walk to the Grove, Melrose, and Pan Pacific Park. One of four units. Lower.

Amenities:
- Off Street Parking
- Nice Hardwood Floors
- Quiet neighborhood
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Washer and dryer in unit

Same or bigger than many 2 bedrooms! Open floor plan. New fixtures throughout. Will consider pet with deposit. $2600 per month. Garage available for an additional $100 per month. One year minimum. Call to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Stanley Ave have any available units?
436 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 436 Stanley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 436 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 436 Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 436 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Stanley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 436 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.

