436 Stanley Ave

Large apartment in a great West L.A. area. B E A U T I F U L 1 bedroom 1 bath in a great Miracle Mile area. On the street of the Grove. Close to Cedar Sinai Medical Center, CBS, and the Beverly Center. A short walk to the Grove, Melrose, and Pan Pacific Park. One of four units. Lower.
Amenities:
- Off Street Parking
- Nice Hardwood Floors
- Quiet neighborhood
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Washer and dryer in unit
Same or bigger than many 2 bedrooms! Open floor plan. New fixtures throughout. Will consider pet with deposit. $2600 per month. Garage available for an additional $100 per month. One year minimum. Call to see.