All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 436 South VIRGIL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
436 South VIRGIL Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

436 South VIRGIL Avenue

436 South Virgil Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

436 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BRAND NEW MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone counter tops throughout. Master Bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and private balcony. Conveniently located in the cusp of Koreatown, right by downtown LA. This new development is surrounded by renowned medical buildings, trendy restaurants, public transportation, and a 24-hour SPA. Only 1 block from the NEW TARGET! Enjoy the best of both Koreatown & Downtown LA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have any available units?
436 South VIRGIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have?
Some of 436 South VIRGIL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 South VIRGIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 South VIRGIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 South VIRGIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue offers parking.
Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 South VIRGIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 South VIRGIL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College