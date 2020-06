Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious open dining/family room with Spanish fireplace . Top neighborhood in the valley with the best schools including Carpenter.

Modern home with old world charm. Short walk to Tujunga Village shopping and restaurants. Built up floor , no more living on concrete will make your body and your life much better. $3200 first months rent and $3600 security deposit with a one year lease moves you in.