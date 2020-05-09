All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 435 North SWEETZER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
435 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

435 North SWEETZER Avenue

435 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

435 North Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Situated on one of the nicest streets in West Hollywood, this Modern smart home is the epitome of luxury living. Built in 2018, it comes fully furnished with high ceilings, ample natural light, Oak hardwood floors throughout and 2 marble fireplaces. The Chef's kitchen has Quartz countertops, a sub-zero fridge and Wolf appliances. Walk out past Fleetwood pocket doors to an entertainers dream backyard where you'll find a BBQ, large bar & TV, and an outdoor bathroom. The pool with a waterfall feature and jacuzzi has a nearby shower outside for easy living. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, fireplace, and private patio. Equipped with an elevator, you can take that to the rooftop deck where there is BBQ, flatscreen TV, a firepit, ample seating and views of the entire city including the Hollywood Hills. The state of the art home system has security cameras and privacy throughout the entire home. MUST SEE!! ?Video: https://vimeo.com/393004293

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
435 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 435 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue has a pool.
Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College