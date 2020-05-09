435 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Situated on one of the nicest streets in West Hollywood, this Modern smart home is the epitome of luxury living. Built in 2018, it comes fully furnished with high ceilings, ample natural light, Oak hardwood floors throughout and 2 marble fireplaces. The Chef's kitchen has Quartz countertops, a sub-zero fridge and Wolf appliances. Walk out past Fleetwood pocket doors to an entertainers dream backyard where you'll find a BBQ, large bar & TV, and an outdoor bathroom. The pool with a waterfall feature and jacuzzi has a nearby shower outside for easy living. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, fireplace, and private patio. Equipped with an elevator, you can take that to the rooftop deck where there is BBQ, flatscreen TV, a firepit, ample seating and views of the entire city including the Hollywood Hills. The state of the art home system has security cameras and privacy throughout the entire home. MUST SEE!! ?Video: https://vimeo.com/393004293