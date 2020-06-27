All apartments in Los Angeles
435 Mariposa Ave
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:47 AM

435 Mariposa Ave

435 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

435 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
This unit would be perfect for a musician. I have a bookcase full of scores. I have an upright piano and midi controller in the living room. Theres a smart TV mounted on the wall that has Hulu, Amazon, Netflix and HBO plus. The floors are not nice-they are really hard to keep clean, so if you find yourself frustrated about them, dont worry-Ive gotten over the fact theyll never be sparkly. I do have a cat, shell be gone while youre there, but if youre allergic, Im not sure if this place would work out for ya. The building is quiet. Theres plenty of closet space-theres a large closet in the bedroom, the smaller one has all of my close in it. Theres a closet near the front door, that has more of my stuff. There a large closet in the hallway, next to the bathroom, that one is empty. Theres a dishwasher-electric stove and oven. I like to bake, so theres all kinds of baking goodies for you to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Mariposa Ave have any available units?
435 Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 435 Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
435 Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Mariposa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Mariposa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Mariposa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

