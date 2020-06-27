435 Mariposa Ave

Amenities

This unit would be perfect for a musician. I have a bookcase full of scores. I have an upright piano and midi controller in the living room. Theres a smart TV mounted on the wall that has Hulu, Amazon, Netflix and HBO plus. The floors are not nice-they are really hard to keep clean, so if you find yourself frustrated about them, dont worry-Ive gotten over the fact theyll never be sparkly. I do have a cat, shell be gone while youre there, but if youre allergic, Im not sure if this place would work out for ya. The building is quiet. Theres plenty of closet space-theres a large closet in the bedroom, the smaller one has all of my close in it. Theres a closet near the front door, that has more of my stuff. There a large closet in the hallway, next to the bathroom, that one is empty. Theres a dishwasher-electric stove and oven. I like to bake, so theres all kinds of baking goodies for you to use.