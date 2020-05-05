4349 CAHUENGA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing light & bright 2 bed 2 full bath 2 story townhome available now in prime Toluca Lake. Elegant unit has been remodeled with hardwood floors, lighting, custom paint, and crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops. Appliances include stainless gas stove, new dishwasher and refrigerator. Home is light and bright with double pane windows, new blinds, 2 balconies. Vaulted ceilings in upstairs bedrooms features beautiful vaulted windows and several large closets. Bathrooms offer new tile, beautiful lighting, custom vanities and fixtures. Includes stackable washer & dryer. Two car tandem secure parking. Small pets ok. Available now!