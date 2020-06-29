4338 REDWOOD Avenue

Amenities

**Available Immediately**Enjoy resort style living in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit in the highly desirable lushly landscaped, private, 24-hour guard gated Villa Marina East community. This sun-drenched home boast hardwood floors, recessed lighting, two fireplaces, and an updated chefs' kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & breakfast bar & nook. The expansive living and dining areas open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and courtyard with a babbling brook perfect for the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. The sumptuous master suite also overlooks the pool & courtyard with direct balcony access, has ample closet space, and an en-suite spa-like bath separate shower & tub and dual vanity. Unit also includes another spacious bedroom with separate bathroom, in-unit laundry, and 2 parking spaces. Resort like complex w/ pool, tennis courts, sauna & spa. Ideal MDR location - minutes to beaches, shops, restaurants & more.