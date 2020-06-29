All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4338 REDWOOD Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019

4338 REDWOOD Avenue

4338 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4338 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
**Available Immediately**Enjoy resort style living in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit in the highly desirable lushly landscaped, private, 24-hour guard gated Villa Marina East community. This sun-drenched home boast hardwood floors, recessed lighting, two fireplaces, and an updated chefs' kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & breakfast bar & nook. The expansive living and dining areas open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and courtyard with a babbling brook perfect for the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. The sumptuous master suite also overlooks the pool & courtyard with direct balcony access, has ample closet space, and an en-suite spa-like bath separate shower & tub and dual vanity. Unit also includes another spacious bedroom with separate bathroom, in-unit laundry, and 2 parking spaces. Resort like complex w/ pool, tennis courts, sauna & spa. Ideal MDR location - minutes to beaches, shops, restaurants & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4338 REDWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4338 REDWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 REDWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4338 REDWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 REDWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 REDWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4338 REDWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

