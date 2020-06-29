All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4336 Alonzo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4336 Alonzo Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

4336 Alonzo Avenue

4336 Alonzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4336 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
South of the Boulevard Dutch Colonial Home on a Half Acre Lot! Welcome to this lovingly maintained pool home in the highly desirable Lake Encino neighborhood. As you drive through the verdant hills towards the peak of the Encino Reservoir, you’ll fall in love with the pine and oak tree-lined streets and the historic area. You’ll find the home in great condition and ready for someone to add their own touch. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings flow through the large first floor living area and large glass block windows brighten every room. Double French doors lead to the back yard with huge sparkling pool, large covered patio with built-in barbeque and a flat lot perfect for entertaining or building. An ample sized kitchen boasts granite counters and an exquisite tray ceiling. The four bedrooms each have plenty of closet space and two of the bathrooms have been recently updated with new vanities and tile. The large master suite boasts views of the valley and a huge en suite bath. Large potential upside for investors or a great opportunity to add your own personal touch, don’t miss this fabulous Lake Encino home on a half-acre lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have any available units?
4336 Alonzo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have?
Some of 4336 Alonzo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Alonzo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Alonzo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Alonzo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Alonzo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4336 Alonzo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Alonzo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4336 Alonzo Avenue has a pool.
Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4336 Alonzo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Alonzo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 Alonzo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College