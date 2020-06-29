4336 Alonzo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

South of the Boulevard Dutch Colonial Home on a Half Acre Lot! Welcome to this lovingly maintained pool home in the highly desirable Lake Encino neighborhood. As you drive through the verdant hills towards the peak of the Encino Reservoir, you’ll fall in love with the pine and oak tree-lined streets and the historic area. You’ll find the home in great condition and ready for someone to add their own touch. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings flow through the large first floor living area and large glass block windows brighten every room. Double French doors lead to the back yard with huge sparkling pool, large covered patio with built-in barbeque and a flat lot perfect for entertaining or building. An ample sized kitchen boasts granite counters and an exquisite tray ceiling. The four bedrooms each have plenty of closet space and two of the bathrooms have been recently updated with new vanities and tile. The large master suite boasts views of the valley and a huge en suite bath. Large potential upside for investors or a great opportunity to add your own personal touch, don’t miss this fabulous Lake Encino home on a half-acre lot!