Los Angeles, CA
4335 Gayle Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

4335 Gayle Drive

4335 Gayle Drive
Location

4335 Gayle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this South of the Boulevard stunner nestled high in the hills of Tarzana. Breathtaking views and a sparking pool make this California dream house an entertainer’s delight. With over 3,000 square feet of living space, this impressive home recently underwent an extensive remodel.
Upgraded floors, walls, paint, windows, ceilings and A/C heating units (upstairs and downstairs) are complimented by a newer kitchen, appliances and stairs, amounting to over $200,000 in improvements. This home also features a two-car garage, a redone patio and a recently plastered pool.
Three bedrooms upstairs include a beautiful master bedroom with generous walk-in closets and impressive views. The two downstairs bedrooms are perfect for a home office and maid or in-law suite. Conveniently located close to world class shopping and restaurants, easy freeway access, award winning schools and places of worship, this home has it all!

DO NOT GO DIRECT. Please contact listing agents to schedule an appointment. Please view video in supplements. For in-person showings, all social distancing protocols/requirements must be adhered to. C.A.R. PEAD form to be submitted by all parties to lara@laraandabby.com and abby@laraandabby.com before entry. Broker and owner do not represent or guarantee accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or lot dimensions, schools, or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Gayle Drive have any available units?
4335 Gayle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 Gayle Drive have?
Some of 4335 Gayle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Gayle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Gayle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Gayle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 Gayle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4335 Gayle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Gayle Drive does offer parking.
Does 4335 Gayle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Gayle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Gayle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4335 Gayle Drive has a pool.
Does 4335 Gayle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4335 Gayle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Gayle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Gayle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
