4335 Gayle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Welcome home to this South of the Boulevard stunner nestled high in the hills of Tarzana. Breathtaking views and a sparking pool make this California dream house an entertainer’s delight. With over 3,000 square feet of living space, this impressive home recently underwent an extensive remodel.

Upgraded floors, walls, paint, windows, ceilings and A/C heating units (upstairs and downstairs) are complimented by a newer kitchen, appliances and stairs, amounting to over $200,000 in improvements. This home also features a two-car garage, a redone patio and a recently plastered pool.

Three bedrooms upstairs include a beautiful master bedroom with generous walk-in closets and impressive views. The two downstairs bedrooms are perfect for a home office and maid or in-law suite. Conveniently located close to world class shopping and restaurants, easy freeway access, award winning schools and places of worship, this home has it all!



DO NOT GO DIRECT. Please contact listing agents to schedule an appointment. Please view video in supplements. For in-person showings, all social distancing protocols/requirements must be adhered to. C.A.R. PEAD form to be submitted by all parties to lara@laraandabby.com and abby@laraandabby.com before entry. Broker and owner do not represent or guarantee accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or lot dimensions, schools, or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Submit on pets.