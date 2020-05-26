Amenities

Welcome to 4333 Redwood Avenue, unit 2, located in the gated community of Villa Velletri with fantastic amenities. This well laid out tri-level private location features a gated patio area off the spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Just a few steps up to the second level features the dining room with a new full functioning wet bar, updated kitchen, and breakfast area. One of the three bedrooms/office and guest bath are also conveniently located on the second level. The third level features two additional bedrooms with their own private baths with the master having a large walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. This condo is totally remarkable with new dual pane windows, new AC and forced air, new interior paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new Shaw carpeting, new baseboards and interior doors, new dishwasher, new gas stovetop, newer double oven, new quartz kitchen countertops, new composite sink and industrial faucet all designer selected. New overhead energy efficient lighting, new vanities and countertops throughout, new 3/8 frameless shower doors, new designer water saver dual flush toilets, and new water saving fixtures throughout the home. The garage, which also accommodates the washer and dryer, is a show piece with a new epoxy floor, fresh paint, and beautiful finished stairway to this extraordinary property in beautiful Marina Del Rey. Welcome Home.