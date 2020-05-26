All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4333 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 4333 Redwood Avenue, unit 2, located in the gated community of Villa Velletri with fantastic amenities. This well laid out tri-level private location features a gated patio area off the spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Just a few steps up to the second level features the dining room with a new full functioning wet bar, updated kitchen, and breakfast area. One of the three bedrooms/office and guest bath are also conveniently located on the second level. The third level features two additional bedrooms with their own private baths with the master having a large walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. This condo is totally remarkable with new dual pane windows, new AC and forced air, new interior paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new Shaw carpeting, new baseboards and interior doors, new dishwasher, new gas stovetop, newer double oven, new quartz kitchen countertops, new composite sink and industrial faucet all designer selected. New overhead energy efficient lighting, new vanities and countertops throughout, new 3/8 frameless shower doors, new designer water saver dual flush toilets, and new water saving fixtures throughout the home. The garage, which also accommodates the washer and dryer, is a show piece with a new epoxy floor, fresh paint, and beautiful finished stairway to this extraordinary property in beautiful Marina Del Rey. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
4333 Redwood Avenue has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 4333 Redwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Redwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Redwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4333 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Redwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4333 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Redwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4333 Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Redwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
