4330 Gateway Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4330 Gateway Avenue

4330 W Gateway Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4330 W Gateway Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!
Hardwood & tile floors • Freshly painted • Great front yard and shaded lounge area • Gas stove/oven and Fridge • Bright with large windows • light fixtures • Washer/dryer in unit • Good closet space.. this unit is in a highly coveted location within walking distance of the Silver lake Strip. Sorry, street parking only!
(Interior photos coming soon)
The full building address is 4326-4334 Gateway Ave.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Gateway Avenue have any available units?
4330 Gateway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Gateway Avenue have?
Some of 4330 Gateway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Gateway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Gateway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Gateway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Gateway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Gateway Avenue offer parking?
No, 4330 Gateway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Gateway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Gateway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Gateway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4330 Gateway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Gateway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 Gateway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Gateway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Gateway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

