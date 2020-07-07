4330 Gateway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!

Hardwood & tile floors • Freshly painted • Great front yard and shaded lounge area • Gas stove/oven and Fridge • Bright with large windows • light fixtures • Washer/dryer in unit • Good closet space.. this unit is in a highly coveted location within walking distance of the Silver lake Strip. Sorry, street parking only!

(Interior photos coming soon)

The full building address is 4326-4334 Gateway Ave.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.