4330 BECK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Built in 2007, this sophisticated trad. residence offers a rare opportunity to lease a newer property in Colfax Meadows & in the highly rated Carpenter School Dis. On beautiful Beck Ave, this distinctive home w/ 5 beds + 4.5 baths has expansive living spaces perfect for entertaining and everyday enjoyment. Entry to the home is thru a foyer that opens to the living rm w/ fireplace & a pvt dining rm next to an open kitch & fam rm. Backyard w/ pool, spa, built in BBQ. Beautiful new hwood floors in all bdrms & living areas & crown molding. Gourmet eat in kitch w/ pantry, center island, granite counters, stainless appliances & separate laundry area w/ access to the garage. 4 bdrms upstairs inc. master w/ double door entry, custom closets, & bath w/ separate tub & shower. One add'l upstairs bdrm is en suite & the other two share a hallway bath. Lower level has addl' bdrm also en suite. Short walk to Tujunga Village dining, & conveniently close to Ventura Blvd & most studios.