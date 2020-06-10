All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4330 Beck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Built in 2007, this sophisticated trad. residence offers a rare opportunity to lease a newer property in Colfax Meadows & in the highly rated Carpenter School Dis. On beautiful Beck Ave, this distinctive home w/ 5 beds + 4.5 baths has expansive living spaces perfect for entertaining and everyday enjoyment. Entry to the home is thru a foyer that opens to the living rm w/ fireplace & a pvt dining rm next to an open kitch & fam rm. Backyard w/ pool, spa, built in BBQ. Beautiful new hwood floors in all bdrms & living areas & crown molding. Gourmet eat in kitch w/ pantry, center island, granite counters, stainless appliances & separate laundry area w/ access to the garage. 4 bdrms upstairs inc. master w/ double door entry, custom closets, & bath w/ separate tub & shower. One add'l upstairs bdrm is en suite & the other two share a hallway bath. Lower level has addl' bdrm also en suite. Short walk to Tujunga Village dining, & conveniently close to Ventura Blvd & most studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 BECK Avenue have any available units?
4330 BECK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 BECK Avenue have?
Some of 4330 BECK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 BECK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 BECK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 BECK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4330 BECK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4330 BECK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4330 BECK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4330 BECK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 BECK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 BECK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4330 BECK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4330 BECK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 BECK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 BECK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 BECK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
