433 E 104th St

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

newly renovated 3bd/1ba house with private gated yard and wide driveway parking - 3bd/1ba house with private gated yard and wide driveway parking in a quite neighborhood. Newly renovated kitchen with quartz counter top, new sink, and faucet. brand new bathroom with tiled wall to ceiling, new fixtures and hardware. Hardwood flooring in living room and hallway, carpet in 3 bedrooms. nice size living room with high ceiling.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



No Pets Allowed



