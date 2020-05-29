4329 Colfax Avenue #204

Amenities

Walk in and feel right at home! This cutie has recently been updated with top quality appliances, new light fixtures, and custom flooring, plus a new double-vanity bathroom, generous bedroom, walk-in closet and lots of light. You?ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has new gray counter tops, ample cabinetry, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend some outdoor time on your private balcony, or enjoy the manicured lawn, pool and views of the San Fernando Valley. Just over the hill from the bustle of Hollywood, you\'ll love the neighborhood with charming residential streets and trendy dining. Lively Ventura Boulevard offers several classic sushi houses, plus small-plates spots and stylish gastropubs. Locals hit Wilacre Park for woodsy hiking trails with panoramic Valley views. Convenient to CBS studios, the NoHo arts district and the 101. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Kim at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. Unit Amenities Parking Hardwood Floors Natural Light Balcony Lease Terms 1-year Lease