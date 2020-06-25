4325 Brighton Ave 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled bungalow style apartment with parking - Property Id: 121365



Welcome to Exposition Park!



This recently remodeled first floor bungalow style 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment is conveniently close to Exposition Park, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum, and USC.

Walk to the new LAFC Stadium or hop on the Metro Line & enjoy a beautiful day on the beach.



If you prefer taking the car - access to the 110 & 10 is easy and a parking spot in a private garage with plenty of storage is waiting for you!



Designer remodeled with new paint throughout, easy to clean laminate hardwood floor, brand new stainless steel appliances (Stove and Fridge) for some yummy meals and new light fixtures.



Light flooded living room, private little outdoor space. Laundry facilities on-site.



We welcome furry friends as well! Cats&small dogs are accepted (Breed restrictions may apply)



Utilities included: water,sewer

Security deposit 1 month

Grab your phone and text us for a showing!



Good income and credit required, co-signer are considered

Maximum occupancy:2

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121365

